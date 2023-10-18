Watch: Grio Top 3 | What are the top 3 songs to play at a graduation celebration?

Whether it’s high school, college or beyond. What songs helped you celebrate your special day?

You’ve been grinding away at school and you’ve finally made it to graduation. The cap and gown, the big stage with your school administrators, and of course loved ones in the crowd ready to record it all. Finishing education at any level is a monumental moment and should be celebrated with the right song to capture the essence of your accomplishments. Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman break down their favorite songs to play during a graduation celebration.

