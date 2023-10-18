Watch: Is 2024 presidential candidate Larry Elder fighting for Black America?

Republican presidential candidate and radio host Elder joins the show to talk about his candidacy and his stance on certain topics that impact Black Americans.

In April, conservative radio host Larry Elder announced that he would be running in the 2024 presidential election. Some question if Elder is truly fighting for Black Americans. Elder joins the show to further explain his stance on single-parent households, Black maternal mortality crisis issues and education.

Learn more about Larry Elder from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 p.m. ET on theGrio cable channel.