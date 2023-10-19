Watch: HBCU graduates on joining The Divine Nine

A group of appreciative Black college graduates discuss the positive impact of joining The Divine Nine sororities and fraternities.

Loading the player...

Proud graduates of historically Black colleges and universities sat down with theGrio to discuss how joining The Divine Nine impacted them during their undergrad years at an HBCU and after their time in college.

The conversation about Black college sororities and fraternities features Christopher Thomas (Clark Atlanta University), Ellisiah Hall (Lincoln University), Andre Virgo (Virginia State University), Bianca Garwood (Howard University) and Calvin Pierre (Howard University).

