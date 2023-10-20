Watch: Dr. RJ gives tips on how to protect children aspiring to be YouTubers

Clinical psychologist Dr. RJ breaks down how this new digital age can be affecting young Black children trying to be content creators.

Loading the player...

A 2019 poll found that more children would rather be content creators on YouTube than astronauts. Twelve-year-old Ryan Kaji of Ryan’s World, a children’s YouTube channel showcasing a mash-up of personal vlogging and unboxing videos, is making millions of dollars and is among Forbes’ highest-paid YouTube stars.

There’s a lot of money to be made in YouTubing and influencing, but it is important for parents to make sure their children don’t get lost in the process or are affected by what could potentially be said about them online.

Clinical psychologist Dr. RJ stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss tips on how to protect your children from the vast world online.

Check out the full clip above and tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!