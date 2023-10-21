Watch: WWE superstar Titus O’Neil gives back to his community

Titus O’Neil has been stepping up to make sure that young people in his community get what they need to thrive.

Loading the player...

You might know Thaddeus Michael Bullard Sr., also known as Titus O’Neil who is a titan in the WWE atmosphere. O’Neil is a professional wrestler, a former arena football player, a Hall of Famer, a philanthropist and the WWE global ambassador.

Being a product of sexual assault, the former University of Florida football player was labeled a “bad kid” growing up in Florida. A conversation O’Neil had at 12 years old changed his outlook on life and he committed to using his success to make life better for children like himself.

Titus O’Neil attends the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 75th National Youth of The Year Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

“My life at this point now is not about being successful, it’s really about being significant,” the WWE global ambassador said.

O’Neil stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss why giving back to the youth in his community is so important to him.

Check out the full clip above and tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!