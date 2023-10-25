Brandy Norwood stars in Netflix’s ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’

The upcoming film releases one week after her holiday album, "Christmas with Brandy," hits stores.

Get ready for a new Christmas classic. Brandy Norwood stars in Netflix’s latest holiday offering: “Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Brandy Norwood as Jackie in “Best. Christmas. Ever!” (Photo by Scott Everett White/Netflix © 2023)

Set to hit the streamer this November, “the upcoming film “Best. Christmas. Ever!” sees Norwood star opposite Heather Graham, with Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs joining as their love interests, respectively. “Every Christmas Jackie (Norwood) sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte (Graham) feel like a lump of coal,” the official description details.

What follows is a “twist of fate,” as Charlotte and her family wind up at Jackie’s doorstep just days before Christmas. After an invitation from Jackie to stay at her inn, Charlotte accepts, determined to “prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.”

The trailer previews all of the holiday cheer in the film, which teases Charlotte and Jackie’s friendship being put to the test, before the Christmas spirit brings them even closer together. “Things won’t happen unless you believe they can,” Brandy, as Jackie, says in the clip. The trailer also teases a musical performance from the actress and singer. Check out the trailer below:

The film’s news marks yet another major project for the Grammy Award-winning singer, who is shaping up to have a busy holiday season this year. The “Have You Ever” singer just announced her first Christmas album, “Christmas with Brandy.” The album, which will feature the singer’s renditions of classic holiday songs as well as original music, will hit shelves on Nov. 10, a week before the release of “Best. Christmas. Ever!”

