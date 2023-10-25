Watch| Grio Top 3: What are the Top 3 Songs in your workout playlist?

These songs will get you pumped and help you break a sweat in the gym.

Loading the player...

You don’t have to wait until the new year to start good habits! If working out on a regular basis is your goal, start now. One of the best motivators for a solid gym workout is a solid playlist. The right song can have you smiling through a difficult workout. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share their go-to songs for gym workouts.

