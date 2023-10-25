Watch: Venus Williams, Laurie Hernandez uplift young athletes at Nike x Dove event

Williams and Hernandez shared advice to young girls who are athletes.

Tennis champion and entrepreneur, Venus Williams, and gold olympic medalist, Laurie Hernandez joined Nike and Dove for a conversation on body positivity at the Nike x Dove Body Confident Sport event on Tuesday.

Nike partnered with Dove to launch Body Confident Sport — an online coaching program for 11- to 17-year-old girls. The program consists of coaching tools to help young girls build their body confidence and remind them that sports is a place for them.

Check out the video above for their advice.

You can learn more about Body Confident Sport here.

