Hollywood responds to Israel-Hamas war with open letters to President Biden

As prominent entertainment figures grapple with the Israel-Hamas war and U.S. involvement, some, like Jordan Peele, face backlash.

Loading the player...

Hundreds of actors, musicians, and public figures in entertainment have signed open letters to President Biden amid the Israel-Hamas war.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel in the State Dining Room of the White House on Oct. 10, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Last week, various celebrities, including stars Quinta Brunson, Mahershala Ali, Amanda Seales, Wanda Sykes, Rosario Dawson, and more signed a letter demanding a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza, Variety reported. The letter to President Biden reads, “We urge your administration, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages.” A total of 55 artists signed the letter.

Another letter was signed earlier this week by several hundred celebrities and prominent figures in Hollywood, thanking President Biden for his leadership while asking for focus on the Israeli hostages in Gaza taken by Hamas, per The Hollywood Reporter. Figures like Chris Rock, Tyler Perry, and Tiffany Haddish signed the letter that reads, “We all want the same thing: Freedom for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace. Freedom from the brutal violence spread by Hamas. And most urgently, in this moment, freedom for the hostages.”

A website was launched in tandem with the latter letter, titled “No Hostage Left Behind.”

Many figures who signed these letters have faced backlash as the nuanced and delicate nature of the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to be examined across the country and the world. Writer-director Jordan Peele, who signed the “No Hostage Left Behind” letter, notably received significant feedback from his fans and followers online.

In a post that gained over 60K likes, one user called out the “Get Out” filmmaker, specifically highlighting how themes in his films can be seen as in direct conflict with the letter he signed. “Just clocked that Jordan Peele also signed that letter,” the post reads. “Why am I never allowed to have nice things? And how do you make a film like ‘Get Out’ and then be completely oblivious to how systematic oppression works??

While many users agreed with the sentiment, others questioned why Peele seemed to be singled out, while other prominent Black names in Hollywood, like Perry and Diddy, also signed.

As theGrio previously reported, Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, with 1,400 people dead and over 200 hostages taken. Since then, the Israeli government, with the full support of the United States government for Israel to defend itself, has retaliated, leading to an ever-growing number of lives lost and civilians injured in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

These letters come days after President Biden visited Israel and announced $100 million in humanitarian aid for Gaza and the West Bank, as reported by theGrio.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!