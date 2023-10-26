Watch: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed talks about his new book

Mayor Reed wants his book to be a blueprint for current and future leaders to understand the path to success isn’t always smooth.

Steven Reed, the mayor of Montgomery, Alabama, stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss the effect the Supreme Court’s recent affirmative action ruling might have on the future advancement of Black and brown children, and what he wants young Black boys to take from his new book, titled “First, Best: Lessons in Leadership and Legacy from Today’s Civil Rights Movement.” The book is a memoir, but also a way to uplift the future generation of leaders. Reed says that he wants to make sure progress thus far isn’t rolled back and hopes his book can be a blueprint for continued achievements. Check out the full clip above and tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

