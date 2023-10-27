Tuskegee University’s Food and Nutritional Sciences Program

The HBCU's program is looking to find solutions for food insecurity.

Food insecurity is a global issue that poses a significant threat to Black communities. Tuskegee University’s Food and Nutritional Sciences program, however, intends to solve this problem. Speaking about it on “TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” are food and nutrition sciences major Diallo Patterson and Dr. Olga Bolden-Tiller, dean and director of research at the College of Agriculture, Environment, and Nutrition Sciences.

