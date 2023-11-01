‘Bridgerton’ actress Ruby Barker calls out Netflix, Shondaland for ‘no support’ after suffering ‘two psychotic breaks’

The actress played Marina in the first two seasons of the hit period drama.

Loading the player...

“Bridgerton” actress Ruby Barker is calling out Netflix and Shondaland. While appearing in the first two seasons of the hit period drama, Barker stated the streamer and company did not support her amid two psychotic breaks that occurred while shooting the show, per Variety.

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in episode 103 of “Bridgerton.” (Photo by Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2020)

As fans may remember, Barker played Marina in the series, appearing as a series regular in the first season and a guest in the second season. In a recent interview on Oxford University’s LOAF Podcast, the actress details two psychotic breaks: one after wrapping production on “Bridgerton” in 2019 and another in 2022. She added that she received “no support” during or after either of her mental episodes.

She said in the interview, “Not a single person from Netflix, not a single person from Shondaland, since I have had two psychotic breaks from that show, have even contacted me or even emailed me to ask me if I’m okay or if I would benefit from any sort of aftercare or support. Nobody.”

Barker’s character in the series, Marina, was pushed away from society due to her scandalous pregnancy, a storyline that had a profound effect on Barker’s mental health. “During filming, I was deteriorating,” she explained. “It was a really tormenting place for me to be because my character was very alienated, very ostracized, on her own under these horrible circumstances.”

She detailed going to the hospital a week after shooting the first season of “Bridgerton,” and once again in May of 2022. While she mentioned her hospitalization to her followers, she thanked Netflix and Shondaland at the time. Now, she is calling them out for their lack of support.

“It’s almost like I had this metaphorical invisible gun to my head to sell this show because this show is bubbly and fun,” she said while detailing still having to promote the show amid her mental health struggles. “I don’t want to come out and poo poo on that because then I’ll never work again.”

TheGrio reached out to Netflix and Shondaland for comment.

Watch Barker’s full interview below:

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!