James Harden’s talent is the key, not hard work and good behavior 

OPINION: The L.A. Clippers are the latest team willing to take a chance on the temperamental All-Star, who is on his fourth squad in three seasons. Maybe this time, there will be less drama.

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The older we get, the more we realize a simple truth: Some of the stuff our elders taught us is whack.

Sticks and bones break bones, but words never hurt? Please. Cheaters never win and winners never cheat? Hardly. A watched pot never boils? Keep looking.

The world of sports is full of similarly questionable phrases and metaphors. There’s no “I” in team but there’s a “me.” Don’t ever give up, but insert your subs when all hope is gone. Size doesn’t matter, but your heaviest players are linemen.

Here’s another well-intentioned but misguided saying (in sports and life): Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

Sounds good, but perhaps the author never met James Harden.

In terms of ability, there’s no deficiency in Harden, a 10-time NBA All-Star, three-time scoring leader, two-time assist leader and the 2017-18 MVP. The vast majority of players can work themselves to near death and still lack the requisite skills to surpass The Beard.

Harden is so good, it doesn’t matter if he’s hard at work or hardly working. There’s always another organization willing to bet on his seductive talent, fantasizing about the possibilities if he’s all in. That’s why the Los Angeles Clippers just became Harden’s fourth team in three seasons, gambling that he won’t pull another work stoppage like at his last three gigs.

The Philadelphia 76ers felt he’d give an honest effort when they got him from Brooklyn, who believed he’d genuinely try when they acquired him from Houston, who thought he’d exert himself fully when they snared him from Oklahoma City. But discontent eventually followed and led to divorce.

Now it’s the Clippers’ turn, and Philadelphia is grateful for the lifeline. Harden was a threat to choke the Sixers’ season, having vowed to never play for the franchise again while calling team president Daryl Morey a liar. We’ve seen this movie before and don’t doubt Harden’s sincerity: When he’s done with you, you’re dead to him.

James Harden looks on during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Get what you can for him or get nothing at all from him.

Morey got four players and five draft picks in the trade with Los Angeles. The Clippers got a 34-year-old guard who wants to play in his hometown. At least for now.

The odds arguably are in the Clippers’ favor. Harden should be on his best behavior because he’s a free agent after this season and needs to impress would-be suitors if L.A. doesn’t offer a new contract. Besides that, he’s playing with three other luminaries in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, making him less of a focal point. George and Westbrook, like Harden, are ring-less All-Stars, anxious to chug championship bubbly before they retire, another motivating factor.

I wouldn’t have traded for him. But I understand why L.A. did.

The tempting talent trumps the tendency for trouble.

Harden’s power is based on his value, and a player needs just one buyer to create a market. I’m definitely in favor of empowered players having a say in their career besides reaching free agency. Pro sports is a star-driven industry and the labor-management relationship should be closer to partnership than dictatorship.

But I’m glad every star doesn’t follow Harden’s lead.

Better to stay professional and keep it classy instead of throwing fits and showing your ass. Any high-wattage talent can do that, disrespecting teammates and fans while failing to honor their contract. Those players exemplify the worst stereotypical stars — rich, spoiled and selfish — dishonoring athletes who are more considerate in every way.

After the NBA draft in June, guard Damian Lillard asked Portland to trade him to Miami, but he didn’t become destructive. He was all business, even when he was dealt to Milwaukee, the polar opposite of Miami. Four years ago, forward Anthony Davis announced he wouldn’t re-sign with New Orleans or any team he was traded to except the Lakers. But Davis balled out that final season in the Big Easy (26 points and 12 rebounds per game) before his ticket to L.A. came through.

The Sixers didn’t want to trade Harden; they wanted him to team with MVP Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey for another shot at the title. But it’s not quite accurate to say Harden “forced” his way out of Philly, Brooklyn and Houston. Those organizations threw up their hands and gave in, as opposed to standing firm and losing their investment. The latter option makes more sense — like not cutting your nose to spite your face — but it’s a choice, nonetheless.

Harden isn’t alone in being rewarded for bad behavior. It happens among CEOs, politicians and other entertainers who get passes (and repeated opportunities) because their star shines so brightly. After all, this is America.

Hard work is an admirable concept that can take you far.

But talent allows Harden to play the fool and keep going.

