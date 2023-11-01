Ramona Singer not attending BravoCon after using racial slur

The controversial former Real Housewife was set to attend the upcoming fan event in Las Vegas.

Bravo fans, don’t expect to see Ramona Singer at BravoCon. The former “Real Housewives of New York” cast member will reportedly not attend the upcoming fan event in Las Vegas after she used a racial slur with a Page Six journalist earlier in the week.

Ramona Singer attends Angel Ball 2022 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

As theGrio previously reported, all eyes have been on Bravo this week after a Vanity Fair exposé on the network and their workplace practices, specifically detailing experiences from former “RHONY” castmates Bethenny Frankel, Leah McSweeney and TheGrio’s Eboni K. Williams.

One particularly upsetting portion in Vanity Fair chronicles Singer’s behavior. Singer, a founding member of the staple Bravo series, contributed to a disruptive work environment during season 13 of the show, allegedly saying, “This is why we didn’t need Black people on the show,” after an exchange with Williams, and even using the n-word with a Black senior producer.

A Page Six reporter reached out to Singer for comment after the story was posted online Monday morning. Singer told the reporter, via text message, that she did not use “the n-word,” but abbreviated the slur in the same message. Page Six reported the exchange on Tuesday afternoon, including a screenshot of Singer’s message. Mere hours later, reports came in revealing Singer would no longer attend BravoCon.

According to Variety, the decision came as a result of the controversy, and her name was quickly removed from the BravoCon app, which contains a comprehensive list of talent attending.

The three-day fan event runs Nov. 3-5 in Las Vegas, miles away from the previous home of the convention, New York City. TheGrio attended the star-studded event last year, chatting with dozens of “Bravolebs” like the casts of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” “Married To Medicine” and more.

