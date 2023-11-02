From NBA player to education advocate

Former NBA player Dean Tolson, author of the recent memoir, "Power Forward," talks about his educational journey with Marc Lamont Hill.

Dean Tolson, a former player with the Seattle SuperSonics, couldn’t read or write when he got a scholarship to University of Arkansas after being one of Missouri’s top high school athletes, but at 52, he returned to the campus and completed his studies.

Tolson, now 71, joins Marc Lamont Hill to share his inspiring story and the educational journey he talks about in his book, “Power Forward: My Journey from Illiterate NBA Player to a Magna Cum Laude Master’s Degree.”

