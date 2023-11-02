Watch: House member’s resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat, accused Georgia Republican of fanning “the flames of racism.”
Last week, Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., saying that Greene has “fanned the flames of racism” and “anti-Semitism” and “other forms of hatred.” A vote was scheduled Wednesday, but Balint said she would “hold back” on the resolution for now, The Washington Post reported, after the House voted to table an effort to censure her fellow Democrat, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. TheGrio’s Ashlee Banks (@ashleembanks), a Capitol Hill correspondent, spotlights Balint’s resolution.
