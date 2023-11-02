Watch: House member’s resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat, accused Georgia Republican of fanning “the flames of racism.”

Last week, Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., saying that Greene has “fanned the flames of racism” and “anti-Semitism” and “other forms of hatred.” A vote was scheduled Wednesday, but Balint said she would “hold back” on the resolution for now, The Washington Post reported, after the House voted to table an effort to censure her fellow Democrat, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. TheGrio’s Ashlee Banks (@ashleembanks), a Capitol Hill correspondent, spotlights Balint’s resolution.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., listens during a news conference about the treatment of people being held in the District of Columbia jail who are charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Twitter on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, banned the personal account of Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

