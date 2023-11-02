Watch: Senator Schumer on the role of artificial intelligence and bias

The New York senator tells theGrio he is particularly concerned about how AI is used by law enforcement.

The Biden-Harris administration issued an executive order on artificial intelligence, also known as AI, to keep it from running unchecked. The order specifically seeks to advance equity and civil rights as AI technology advances.

Senator Chuck Schumer, who attended the White House signing ceremony, told theGrio the United States is leading the world on AI regulation. The New York lawmaker said he hopes other governments worldwide follow Biden’s lead. The senator said the use of AI in law enforcement is something that he is particularly concerned about and is studying it as a means of potential regulation.

