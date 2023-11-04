Watch: Valerie Jarrett on the goals of the Obama Foundation

As the Obama Foundation holds its second annual Democracy Forum, the moment also marks 15 years since Barack Obama's historic 2008 presidential win.

Fifteen years ago, on Nov. 4, Barack Obama was elected as the 44th president of the United States of America. He also became the first Black president in the nation’s history. Obama’s elevation to the Oval Office was a marker of racial progress in America, but it also led to an unexpected shift when he left office.

Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation, spoke with theGrio exclusively about the anniversary, which coincides with Obama’s second annual Democracy Forum. The forum will be focused on democracy, artificial intelligence, and the economy.

