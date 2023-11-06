Watch: Is higher education worth it for Black people?

With the cards being stacked against us as Black Americans, is it worth spending all that money on college education?

According to the Census’ 2021 American Community survey, 22.6% of Black people have a bachelor’s degree or higher, but that falls short of the national average for Americans with a bachelor’s degree is 32.9%.

Black families with the same education as white families still have a lower median wealth. As hard as Black people work and the multiple degrees that are obtained, but are still not receiving pay equal to their white counterparts, it poses the question: is higher education really worth it for Black people?

Journalist and motivational speaker Jordan Pierre and President and CEO of Huston-Tillotson University Dr. Melva K. Wallace stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss.

