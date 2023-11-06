Virginia Union beats archrival Virginia State to win shot at CIAA title

With its 30-20 win, Virginia Union wins the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North division. and a spot in the conference championship.

Nothing in college football creates higher stakes than a season-ending rivalry game that dates to 1900, played between schools like Virginia Union and Virginia State, a mere 25 miles apart. A win in those conditions is priceless, regardless of either team’s success or failure.

Such matchups couldn’t be more meaningful, except when the foes vie for a division title in addition to the usual bragging rights. Virginia Union won both prizes Saturday in the L. Douglas Wilder Classic, defeating Virginia State, 30-20, before 15,000 fans at Hovey Stadium in Richmond. The Panthers improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, winning the North Division crown and punching their ticket to the CIAA championship.

Virginia Union beat Virginia State 30-20 and earned a spot in the CIAA title game (Credit: Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA Today Network)

The record crowd was treated to a wild game that featured 802 yards of total offense, five interceptions, and a blocked PAT that Virginia Union sophomore Raylyn Manley returned 98 yards for 2 points shortly before the halftime show. That play caused a huge swing in momentum; Virginia State had just scored its second consecutive touchdown and otherwise would’ve tied the game at 14 apiece.

Instead, the Trojans trailed with about 90 seconds left in the half, 16-13, and fell further behind before the bands performed. Following the PAT return, VUU took the ensuing kickoff and drove 61 yards in five plays, scoring a quick touchdown to lead at intermission, 23-13. The teams traded third-quarter touchdowns to produce the final margin.

“I think we worked extremely hard to get to this point and kind of see all the fruits of the labor come together in a game like this,” sixth-year VUU coach Alvin Parker told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Virginia State’s a great team. We beat a great team today. Hats off to my guys.

“We talked about finishing. That was kind of our motto at the beginning of the season. And these guys finished.”

Virginia State (8-2, 6-2) had ample opportunity to prevent VUU’s third straight win in the series. But setbacks included three missed field goals by kicker Kyle Miller and three interceptions from quarterback Jordan Davis. Those miscues and others diluted the Trojans’ advantage in total yardage (465-337) and red-zone scoring chances (4-1). It didn’t help that VUU enjoyed four touchdown passes from quarterback Christian Reid and 155 rushing yards from halfback Jada Byers.

“It’s kind of hard to overcome that along with three interceptions,” second-year VSU coach Henry Frazier told the Times-Dispatch. “I said it all along, (VUU is) an opportunistic team, and they took advantage of our mistakes, and they came out on top.”

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers rushed for 155 yards and helped lead the Panthers to a 30-20 win over Virginia State on Saturday at Hovey Stadium in Richmond, Virginia. (Credit: Kevin Whitlock / Massillon Independent / USA Today Network)

Half of Reid’s eight completions were scoring passes, including a 62-yarder to senior Said Sidibe for a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter. VSU responded with back-to-back scores on Davis’ 1-yard run – the Trojans’ first rushing touchdown allowed this season – and a 34-yard pass to sophomore Malik Hunter. The latter tally set up the fateful kick that VUU sophomore Shamar Graham blocked, and Manley returned.

“(The Panthers) bent, but they didn’t break,” Frazier said. “That’s a hell of a defense, but we’ve got to be able to execute in the red zone. We were unable to do that, and that was the difference in the game.”

Virginia Union’s defense has been a headliner all season, entering the game as a Top 10 unit nationally in multiple Division II categories, including first in rushing defense (32.2 ypg), third in total defense (203.4 ypg), and third in scoring defense (10.0 ppg). Something had to give as Virginia State boasted the nation’s No. 15 rushing attack (217.6 ypg); the Trojans mustered only 85 yards on the ground against VUU.

“Defense played an excellent game,” Parker said. “Special teams played an excellent game. I think the offense played an excellent game. We put it all together today. And when you’re going against a good team, you’ve got to do that. And I think these guys did it. So, I’m proud of them. Words can’t even describe.”

VUU’s lone blemish in league play this season is a 10-7 loss on Sept. 23, when it fell at Fayetteville State in the wind and rain. The Panthers get a rematch Saturday in the championship game, their first appearance since 2017. A win would deliver VUU’s first CIAA title since 2001.

