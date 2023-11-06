Watch: theGrio Top 3| What are the Top 3 best questions to ask on a first date?

It’s cuffing season! Here are some of the best questions to ask for your potential new boo.

Let’s face it. Dating is a sport in today’s world. It can be difficult to build genuine connections with a person in the social media age. You have to be intentional with your time and energy, especially during those first few dates. Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman share their Top 3 questions to ask on a first date.

