Colorado using $75K grant to search out, register Green Book sites across the state

In this nation's era of racial segregation and hate crimes, Green Book locations were vital for the survival of thousands of Black Americans.

Loading the player...

Colorado is using a $75,000 grant to search for and register Green Book locations statewide.

In an era of racial segregation and hate crimes, places in the Green Book — the printed directory listing sites along America’s highways that welcomed Black people traveling by car — were vital for the survival of thousands of African Americans. According to CBS Colorado, History Colorado is now doing its part to ensure stories of such locations in its state continue to be shared.

Charles Becknell Sr. holds a facsimile of the 1954 edition of the Negro Travelers’ Green Book, originally called the Negro Motorist Green Book, at his home in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, in January 2019. For decades, Black travelers relied on the Green Book to help them find the few hotels and restaurants that would serve them. (Photo: Russell Contreras/AP)

The initiative, which received new funding in January, is going forward with a statewide survey to nominate Green Book sites to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

“We have an Underrepresented Community Grant that we’re using to document the sites,” explained Terri Gentry, History Colorado’s engagement manager for Black communities. “So, you can go down to Pueblo, Colorado, and find a place that’s registered. They were safe spaces for our family members and community members when they were traveling around the state.”

Gentry’s desire to be involved goes far beyond the professional aspect, as she has deep roots in Colorado. She’s grateful for the opportunity to recognize her family and the memories she made as a child traveling with both sets of grandparents, plus mentioned the experiences of her grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents.

“I want to celebrate who they are and showcase the work that they’ve done to make our community place and space,” said Gentry, CBS reported.

Throughout the state, 160 Green Book sites have been designated. History Colorado is now in the process of hosting a series of community meetings along the I-25 corridor to pursue community opinion and establish a list of additional key historical treasures for exploration.

“This is offering a perspective on history that a lot of folks aren’t aware of. It helps to understand part of that story with travel and some of the experiences that we had,” Gentry said. “We wanted to get out and explore the country. We wanted to get out and take advantage of all that the country had to offer. The Green Book sites offered that.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!