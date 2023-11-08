Ohio election results seen as major victory for Black women

Leaders and advocates believe Tuesday's vote builds momentum for important elections in 2024.

Loading the player...

Democrats and advocates are celebrating Tuesday’s vote in Ohio to make abortion access a constitutional right, claiming it as a particular victory for Black women.

“For Black Ohioans, it will mean another safeguard for bodily autonomy and access to the full spectrum of reproductive healthcare,” Alexis McGill Johnson, CEO of Planned Parenthood, told theGrio in reaction to the ballot measure approving Issue 1.

Abortion rights supporters celebrate winning the referendum on the so-called Issue 1, a measure to enshrine a right to abortion in Ohio’s Constitution, in Columbus, Ohio on November 7, 2023. Residents of Ohio voted November 7, 2023 to enshrine the right to an abortion in the Republican-run US state’s constitution, US media projected, in what could be a bellwether for an issue which is likely to dominate next year’s presidential race. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo by MEGAN JELINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

“When voters have a chance to vote for abortion rights, they choose freedom,” McGill Johnson continued. “That’s what Ohioans did tonight. They fought against misinformation and brazen attempts to undermine their vote and voice.”

While data shows most Americans support some form of abortion access, research also shows that abortion bans especially pose medical and economic harm to Black women.

Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., who has been public about her own decision as a young woman to get an abortion, said Tuesday’s vote in Ohio was a “win for reproductive freedom everywhere.”

Lee told theGrio, “Ohioans made their voices heard, and the message is clear: keep your bans off our bodies.”

The 13-term congresswoman, who is running for U.S. Senate in California, said she hopes the outcome in Ohio will serve as a “catalyst” for other states to “protect abortion rights and give us momentum to take back the House, protect the Senate and White House, and codify Roe v. Wade into law for good.”

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 26: Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., attends a news conference with the Pro-Choice Caucus on the reintroduction of the “Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Health Insurance (EACH) Act, outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, January 26, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Civil rights groups were also closely watching what was considered one of the toughest battles in state elections for abortion rights.

“We’ll take this win and continue the fight for reproductive freedom where women are being denied the right to control their bodies,” said Karen Boykin-Towns, vice chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors.

“A lot went into securing this victory, and we thank those who worked tirelessly, specifically our Ohio NAACP members and all the coalition partners,” she continued.

The new amendment approved by Ohio voters will now allow reproductive care until fetal viability, which is around 23 weeks. Exceptions include when the pregnancy endangers the health or life of the mother.

A high turnout of early voters, some of whom were mobilized by voting rights groups and volunteers, is partly credited for Tuesday’s results.

Last year, abortion rights advocates won six out of six state ballot election measures on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Ohio’s vote continues a winning streak for the reproductive rights movement. Two more abortion rights measures will be on the ballot in next year’s elections in New York and Maryland.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!

