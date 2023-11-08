Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are your Top 3 fall treats?

Pumpkin Spice Me, please! Listen in as millennials share their favorite snacks for the fall season.

Loading the player...

It’s that time of year again! Bring on the pumpkin spice lattes, cookies, and cakes. One of the best parts about fall is the seasonal food being offered at restaurants, grocery stores, and holiday events around the community. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Ahmeer Holt share a list of their top fall treats.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!