Watch: More Black men are joining the Republican Party

While most Black women are anticipated to vote for Democratic President Biden next year, Black men are increasingly looking to go the other way.

A recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College showed that 20% of Black men are anticipating voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. That number is surprising considering Trump, a Republican, won 8 percent of Black voters in 2020 and 6 percent in 2016. A lot of people who voted for Democratic President Joe Biden have said his party has work to do to retain Black voters. John Burnett of the New York Republican Party stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss why an increasing number of Black men are supporting the Republican Party.

