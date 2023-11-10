‘The Hill with April Ryan’ dives into how to financially survive a potential government shutdown

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House correspondent, April D. Ryan, discusses the latest on attempts to prevent a government shutdown and the most recent election results from the Nov. 7 state and local contests.

When it comes to the budget impasse, the idea of kicking the can down the road is more palatable on Capitol Hill as House Republicans continue to iron out a plan that would fund the government for the 2024 fiscal year.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: The U.S. Capitol Building following passage in the House of a 45-day continuing resolution on September 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House voted to pass a short-term, bipartisan funding bill that could avert a government shutdown and sent it to the Senate just hours before a midnight deadline. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Democrats are not in lockstep with the Republican plan led by House Speaker Mike Johnson to pass another continuing resolution measure until January instead of passing the needed 12 appropriation spending bills before a current CR expires on Nov. 17.

Ryan talked to financial guru Angel Rich, who shares tips on how Black Americans can stay afloat financially in the event of a shutdown and its subsequent impacts on the economy. Rich said to start with the basics, including savings and paying your bills as long as possible.

Rich said in uncertain financial times, people tend to use credit cards. However, she warns that interest rates are at their highest and that consumers must be careful.

“The Hill” also looks at the Democratic wins across the country during Tuesday’s elections in spite of a new poll by the New York Times and Siena College showing that Donald Trump is ahead of President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential contest in six swing states.

That poll comes days after Trump received an endorsement from former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who said, “Donald Trump believes in our freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to keep and bear arms.”

Meanwhile, some of the major wins for Democrats on Tuesday were in Philadelphia, where residents elected Cherelle Parker as the first Black woman mayor. Dr. Yusef Salaam, formerly of the Exonerated Five, won his bid for a Harlem’s seat on the New York City Council. And Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear beat Black Republican Daniel Cameron for the state’s executive office.

“The Hill” also dives into the recent censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Minn., in the House of Representatives. Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress, was accused of antisemitism for remarks she made about Israel’s war against Hamas in the Middle East.

