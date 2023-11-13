Denzel Washington to play Hannibal in Netflix film

Washington will play the ancient Carthaginian general in a new film helmed by filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.

Denzel Washington will take on the role of Hannibal in a forthcoming Netflix film. Antoine Fuqua will direct the untitled film.

Washington will play the infamous ancient Carthaginian general, according to Variety. He and Fuqua have worked together on “Training Day” and “The Equalizer” trilogy. The synopsis says the film is “based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. The film covers the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War.”

Hannibal gained notoriety for his audacious invasion of Italy, where he commanded a North African war elephant as part of his formidable army. Leading the Carthaginians, he achieved crucial triumphs over the Romans, enabling him to establish control over significant portions of southern Italy for 15 years. However, his fortunes took a turn when the Romans launched a counter-invasion in North Africa, leading to Hannibal’s ultimate defeat at the Battle of Zama.

(Left to right) Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington attend “The Equalizer 3” photocall on Oct. 19, 2022, in Atrani, Amalfi, Italy. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

Three-time Academy Award winner John Logan will write the script for the film. Logan is currently writing the screenplay for Fuqua’s forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael.” Logan also wrote the scripts for Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” and Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.”

The film is part of Fuqua’s first-look deal with Netflix via Hill District Media. He will produce the movie with Washington, Erik Olsen and Adam Goldworm.

Washington is engaged in another cinematic venture as he participates in the forthcoming sequel to Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator.” The production of this film faced an interruption in Morocco due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Nevertheless, Scott has just disclosed that he utilized this pause to edit 90 minutes of footage. Washington joins a talented ensemble cast, including Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, and Pedro Pascal. The movie is currently scheduled for release in November 2024.

