Watch: House Republicans tried to slash White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s salary

The attempt came after House Republicans tried to defund Vice President Kamala Harris’ office because they do not support the Biden-Harris administration immigration policies.

House Republicans tried to reduce White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s nearly $200k salary to a dollar alleging she is a “liar” and “anti-Semitic.”

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 29: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on August 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jean-Pierre and Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden answered questions on a recently announced list of the first ten medicines that will see a decrease in price following negotiations with Medicare. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TheGrio’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Ashlee Banks (@ashleembanks) explains.

