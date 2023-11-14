Watch: House Republicans tried to slash White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s salary
The attempt came after House Republicans tried to defund Vice President Kamala Harris’ office because they do not support the Biden-Harris administration immigration policies.
House Republicans tried to reduce White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s nearly $200k salary to a dollar alleging she is a “liar” and “anti-Semitic.”
TheGrio’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Ashlee Banks (@ashleembanks) explains.
