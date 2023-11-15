Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the top 3 must-have dishes for Thanksgiving?

Bring on the baked mac-n-cheese and homemade dressing! Listen in as millennials share some of their favorite Thanksgiving Day dishes.

Loading the player...

While Thanksgiving is usually a time to celebrate family and friends, it’s also a day to dig into some of your favorite hearty dishes. You know, the ones you can only eat on special occasions: Fried turkey, spiced sweet potatoes, homemade collard greens … the list goes on!

Feeling indecisive about what to serve this year? Listen in as Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman share some of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

