Watch: Chef JJ discusses his new book, ‘The Simple Art of Rice’

Rice is celebrated in different ways all around the world and Chef JJ’s new cookbook is highlighting the popular grain.

Rice is a staple in endless dishes: gumbo, jambalaya, arroz con pollo, fried rice… the list goes on. Chef JJ is no stranger to uplifting this grain. His website describes his restaurant, Fieldtrip, as a “rapidly growing multi-unit fast casual rice bowl concept,” that works with local rice farmers and producers to obtain the freshest ingredients. Chef JJ stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to discuss his new book, “The Simple Art of Rice: Recipes from Around the World for the Heart of Your Table” and the importance of rice in our culture. Check out the full clip above and tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

