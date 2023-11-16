Watch: JCSU is the blueprint for HBCU esports

Johnson C. Smith University is a pioneer among HBCUs in offering a degree in the field.

Loading the player...

Johnson C. Smith University is the place to be for so many reasons! One is that the school is the first HBCU to offer a degree in esports and gaming management. Dr. BerNadette Lawson-Williams, the founder and coordinator of Esports and Gaming Trifecta at JCSU, and Kyla Thomas, a sophomore who is the business president of the school’s Esports and Gaming Trifecta, join the program to provide further details about the institution and the program.

Learn more about esports and gaming at JCSU from the clip above, and tune into “theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” tonight at 7 p.m. ET on theGrio cable channel.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.