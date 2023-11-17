Fate of Texas Southern coach in question as Pine Bluff visits for season finale

Pine Bluff hopes to finally secure a league win in Saturday's game.

If Saturday marks the end for fifth-year Texas Southern head football coach Clarence McKinney, he’ll always have fond memories of his penultimate game last week.

A scheduling conflict with the Houston Dynamo FC forced Texas Southern to move its game to Sunday against an Alcorn State team that controlled its destiny for a title shot.

Texas Southern’s wide receiver Trenton Leary (12) tries to avoid Jackson State’s linebacker Khalil Arrington (15) during the Nov. 4 game at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi. (Credit: Lauren Witte / USA Today Network)

Instead, the Panthers administered a 44-10 beating that knocked Alcorn State from the driver’s seat in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West division and gave Prairie View and Grambling State new life.

“That was a big win for us,” McKinney said during a media call Monday before reports circulated that his contract won’t be renewed after Saturday’s finale against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. “It was unusual playing on Sunday, but our guys went out and played a complete game. We played complementary football – offense, defense, and special teams – and beat a really good opponent. I’m just proud of the way our guys competed.”

Texas Southern (3-7 overall, 2-5 in SWAC) represents the last chance for Pine Bluff (1-9, 0-7) to secure a league win in its first season under head coach Alonzo Hampton. The Golden Lions have struggled mightily on the scoreboard, averaging 13.2 points per game while allowing 32.5. But you wouldn’t know it, judging by McKinney’s comments.

“We’re about to go against a really good Pine Bluff team,” he said. “They’re extremely talented on both sides of the ball. That’s not going to be an easy matchup for us. They’re going to be hungry for a win. We’re hungry for a win. Just looking forward to the competition of it.”

The Panthers had improved in McKinney’s first four campaigns – from 0-11 to 1-2, 2-8 and 5-6 last year – but took a step back this season. Amid a down season, halfback LaDarius Owens, who ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns against Alcorn, continues to impress. He became TSU’s all-time leading rusher (2,970 yards), set the school’s single-season record, and expanded his lead for the SWAC rushing title. With 1,226 yards in 10 games this year, he’s almost doubled last season’s output (661 yards in 11 games) and stands as the nation’s No. 3 rusher in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Owens’ increased productivity was timely as quarterback Andrew Body played just the opening game before sitting out the season with an injury.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Joshua Edwards (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 9 between his Lions and Tennessee State University in Memphis, Tennessee. (Credit: Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA Today Network)

“LaDarius is an extremely talented young player who’s been around since my first recruiting class,” McKinney said. “He’s put our team on his back since we heard that Andrew wouldn’t be finishing the season. He’s extremely coachable, does everything that the coaches ask of him to do, wants to do more, and he’s just been an asset to the program.”

One of Pine Bluff’s top assets will spend time Saturday trying to tackle Owens. Junior linebacker Rico Dozier had 10 tackles last week in a 43-13 defeat against Grambling. He leads SWAC with 115 tackles, including 79 in conference play (also tops).

“He’s just a really good football player,” Hampton said during the media call. “He loves the game, loves his teammates. He’s been trying to play some safety, so every time somebody goes down, he volunteers to play that spot. He’s a really good football player for us. Excited to have him on our team.”

Hampton has remained upbeat throughout the Lions’ seven-game losing streak, with their lone win coming in a 21-20 nail-biter after a goal-line stand against Division II Miles College. Injuries and lack of depth have been issues, but Hampton hasn’t complained. Instead, he points to the handful of plays and mistakes each game that continue to plague the team. They’re anxious to try again one more time.

“They understand what’s at stake,” he said. “We’ll be motivated. That hasn’t been an issue all year. Guys need to lock in and be consistent in their technique. The effort has been there, but at times we lose focus and allow a big play here and there.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter