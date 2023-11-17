Want to travel wisely abroad? An expert’s got lots of advice

Dayvee Sutton joined Marc Lamont Hill to offer tips on where Blacks should go, how to stay safe and how to save money for those trips.

Loading the player...

According to a study at the Pew Research Center, Black Americans are less likely to travel abroad. This could be due to concerns over safety and finances.

Are you one of those giving going overseas the side-eye? Luckily, travel expert Dayvee Sutton joined Marc Lamont Hill to offer up tips on where to go, how to stay safe and how to save money for those trips.

Learn more about traveling tips from the clip above, and tune into “TheGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.