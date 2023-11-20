Watch: A home decor company is striving to change Black people’s relationship with cotton

Julius Tillery strives to recognize people whose ancestors worked in the cotton industry and to instill pride in their accomplishments.

The enslavement of Black people on cotton plantations for centuries can trigger in African Americans negative feelings about the plant, its processing and the failure to acknowledge Black people’s contribution to the bustling industry. BlackCotton, a North Carolina-based company is striving to change that.

Julius Tillery, Black Cotton’s founder and a 5th-generation cotton farmer, talked to theGrio’s Eboni K. Williams about his home decor and jewelry company and changing Black people’s relationship with cotton.

Check out the full interview above

