Watch: theGrio Top 3| What are the top Thanksgiving dishes you know how to make?

We’re talking about the dishes, for Turkey Day or any day, that you put your foot in.

Loading the player...

Not all hope is lost. Some of us have picked up recipes from our aunties and grannies. In a few days, we’ll show off our skills to the entire family for Thanksgiving. Listen in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share the Top 3 dishes they’ve learned to perfect.

