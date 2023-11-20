Watch: theGrio Top 3| What are the top Thanksgiving dishes you know how to make?

We’re talking about the dishes, for Turkey Day or any day, that you put your foot in. 

  |  
Nov 20, 2023
Loading the player...

Not all hope is lost. Some of us have picked up recipes from our aunties and grannies. In a few days, we’ll show off our skills to the entire family for Thanksgiving. Listen in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share the Top 3 dishes they’ve learned to perfect. 

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter

Share: 