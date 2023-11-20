Watch: Pro-Israel lobby organization targets CBC members of ‘the Squad’

AIPAC vows to spend upwards of $100 million in an attempt to unseat Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee better known as AIPAC is targeting some members of the Congressional Black Caucus over their views on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks as Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listen during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump stepped up his attacks on four progressive Democratic congresswomen, saying if they’re not happy in the United States “they can leave.” (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)

AIPAC has vowed to spend up to $100 million to endorse candidates to challenge Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Cori Bush, D-Mo. and the remaining squad members in the 2024 midterm elections.

TheGrio’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Ashlee Banks explains.

