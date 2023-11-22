Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery on ‘Dashing Through the Snow’

The brand new holiday film tells a hilarious and touching tale just in time for the holidays.

Get ready for “Dashing Through the Snow.” The new Christmas film, starring Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery, has hit Disney+ just in time for the holidays. TheGrio caught up with the actors, breaking down their excitement for the movie and themes throughout the film.

In “Dashing Through the Snow,” Chris “Ludacris” Bridges plays Eddie, a social worker working for the Atlanta Police Department who has turned his back on Christmas. “It’s very ironic that he helps others but all in all, he really needs some help in his restoration of faith in the holiday season because he dealt with some traumatic experiences as a child.”

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Lil Rel Howery attend an Atlanta special screening of Disney’s “Dashing Through the Snow” at Regal Atlantic Station on Nov. 13, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Disney)

In the film, Eddie’s Christmas Eve takes a turn when he, along with his daughter, meets the man in the red suit (played by Howery). “There is so much heart in this film,” Howery explained. “Santa showing vulnerability is a very beautiful thing … Santa Claus is just trying to help Eddie heal. It’s not about the gifts and none of the other stuff. It’s literally about healing and I think that’s such a beautiful thing that a lot of people can relate to.

When asked what their favorite holiday films are, Ludacris and Howery both offered up classic answers. “I love ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,'” Ludacris said. “I just love to laugh and I think Chevy Chase is hilarious … and then, of course, ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘Home Alone.'”

As for Howery, he had one answer: “Die Hard.” He explained, “I don’t care what anybody says, ‘Die Hard’ is a Christmas movie!”

“Dashing Through the Snow” is streaming now on Disney+.

