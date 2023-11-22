Watch: Biden officials visit Congo and Rwanda on ‘The Hill with April Ryan’

Catch an all-new episode of “The Hill with April Ryan” every Thursday on theGrio.com and theGrio’s social media platforms.

On this week’s holiday edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House correspondent, April D. Ryan, breaks down a recent federal appeals court ruling on the Voting Rights Act that is expected to make its way to the United States Supreme Court.

“The Hill” also gives the latest about a recent trip by Biden-Harris administration officials to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda to de-escalate regional tensions. Ryan also talked with the lawyer representing the Fearless Fund and the ACLU about the conservative assault on diversity, equity, and inclusion. This week’s episode of “The Hill” is rounded out by the turkey pardoning at the White House, as well as the arrival of the official White House Christmas tree.

