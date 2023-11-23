Kinks, curls and festive tresses: Holiday ideas for natural hair

In this season of holiday parties, galas, and festive gatherings, explore theGrio’s virtual mood board for formal hairstyles for natural textures.

The holiday season is officially upon us, meaning it’s time to deck the halls, wrap the presents, and, of course, find the perfect hairstyle to make your festive moments truly shine. Gone are the days when Black women felt obligated to straighten their hair in adherence to a formal dress code. Though many still love a good silk press, in 2023, that is only one hairstyle option when attending a gala, holiday party, or any other formal event.

There’s no shortage of inspiration for holiday hair for Black women. (Photo: Ton.L)

These days, Black celebrities strut down the red carpet sporting all types of crowns, proving just how versatile Black hair can be. From braids to bundles, from locs to ‘fros, our kinky, curly and coily tresses offer an endless canvas of creativity to explore. However, even with so much variety, it’s easy to lean into the same, safe styles. So, we’ve gathered some of our favorite formal hairstyles, hopefully inspiring you to try something new this holiday season.

Release the ‘fro

For decades, Black women were led to believe their natural hair was “unkempt” or “unprofessional.” Although many have since transitioned into rocking their natural hair daily, some don’t consider the varied ways they can style their afros for formal occasions. While an afro’s size and texture make a statement, you can consider accessorizing your ‘fro with hair jewels and pins to add a bit of extra razzle-dazzle. Take a look at how some of your favorite stars have styled their ‘fros for red carpet events:

Add texture to traditional styles

Since most “updo” hairstyles are modeled on straight hair, those of us with kinky or curly hair textures often think we have to straighten our hair to recreate the look. However, with the right products and a few extra bobby pins, these same styles can look just as good on hair in its natural state. Here are a few ways stars have embraced natural hair textures in styles:

Revamp your protective style

Locs, box braids, twists, and, quite frankly, any protective style can be twisted, curled, and pinned to create an elevated hair look. Whether you choose to let them hang freely or arrange them up into an updo, the colors, textures, and look of protective styles can be the perfect accessory for your next formal event. Check out our gallery below to explore different ways to arrange your protective styles:

Slay that silk press

When in doubt, press it out. The beauty of kinky curly hair is its versatility, and for many women who primarily wear their hair in its natural state, the change of seasons prompts a stylistic change. With a decreased fear of humidity and sweat ruining their silk press, many naturals use the holiday season as a time to switch up their look. Whether you choose to get it bone straight or want to rock a fluffy blowout, here are a few straight hairstyle ideas:

