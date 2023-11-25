A new comic book celebrates music icon Tina Turner

TidalWave’s 22-page comic details every nuance of the Queen of Rock and Roll’s triumphant story.

Loading the player...

Tina Turner’s triumphant story of survival and journey to stardom continues to be an inspiration to many. In hopes of continuing to amplify and preserve Turner’s legacy following her death in May of this year, TidalWave Comics is releasing an addition to their “Tribute” series on Nov. 24 in honor of the Queen of Rock and Roll.

Images (left to right): TidalWave Comics; Tina Turner performs on stage at the Gelredome on March 21st, 2009 in Arnhem, Netherlands. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

“The Tribute comic book series is dedicated to preserving the legacies of beloved entertainers who have left us,” explained Darren Davis, TidalWave’s publisher. “It serves as a heartfelt tribute to those individuals who have left an indelible mark on our world.”

The comic book’s release date, timed in tandem with what would’ve been Turner’s 84th birthday on November 26, commemorates the woman behind the music. Written by serial author Michael Frizell, “Tribute: Tina Turner” details the icon’s rise to fame, her relationship with Ike Turner, and the reclamation of her voice and power following her divorce.

Turner was a once-in-a-lifetime talent who was very passionate about her craft. Her love for the art of music was shown in every performance, album and tour, earning her numerous accolades and solidifying her long-lasting legacy and icon status. Hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Proud Mary” have stood the test of time, serving as continuous reminders of the many nuances of Turner’s life.

“It’s bittersweet to write about the loss of Tina Turner because I grew up admiring her and listening to her music,” Frizell said. “Her ability to engage concertgoers and listeners is unmatched.”

Each moment of Turner’s life highlighted in the 22-page comic book is brought to life through Ramon Salas’ powerful illustrations. The compelling imagery adds to the depth of the storytelling by amplifying all the emotions surrounding those moments in Turner’s life.

In addition to Turner, the series commemorates iconic figures who impacted the world with their divine purpose, like Donna Summer, Prince, and Whitney Houston. The comics’ sole purpose is to keep the memories of iconic figures alive.

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Business Insider, Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, Rolling Out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.