TheGrio shares its favorite stand-up moments

From Eddie Murphy to Sheryl Underwood, we're revisiting some of our favorite stand-up moments.

Eddie Murphy’s’ “Delirious” and “Raw”

Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. Demille Award in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We have to start with Eddie Murphy’s “Delirious.” While the Golden Globe-winner has given us countless iconic performances and moments in the culture (“Saturday Night Live,” “The Nutty Professor,” and “Dreamgirls,” to name a few), Murphy’s first feature stand-up special, “Delirious,” premiered on HBO in 1983 and remains a a one-of-a-kind moment for the multi-hyphenate. The 23-year-old took the stage in a signature red leather jacket, speaking on various topics like Michael Jackson, “Poltergeist,” Bill Cosby and more.

While much of the special does not age well (Murphy has since apologized for his use of the f-word during a bit on the AIDS epidemic and the gay community), “Delirious” still stands as a trailblazing comedy special in its own right, influencing an entire generation of comedic minds like Chris Rock, Kevin Hart and even Jordan Peele. Peele told Entertainment Tonight that Murphy’s work in “Delirious,” specifically his bit on white families vs. Black families in a haunted house, inspired Peele’s Oscar-winning film “Get Out.”

Kevin Hart on SNL

When it comes to Kevin Hart, it can seem almost impossible to find a favorite stand-up moment. The mega comedy star has spent decades making us all laugh with his signature high-energy humor. Specials like “Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain” and “Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain” are all fantastic showcases, but for our list, we’re looking back at one of his shorter, yet incredibly impactful, sets: his first ever “SNL” monologue.

While Hart has hosted the adored sketch comedy show multiple times, his first time hosting in 2013 remains an all-time great monologue on the show. In it, Hart has a fourth-wall-breaking moment where he recalls his audition to be a player on the show years earlier. In the hilarious moment, Hart recounts his audition experience, which included an impressions of Avery Johnson, Robert DeNiro and Denzel Washington. Airing around just as his film career as a leading man in comedy was truly taking off, Hart’s first monologue remains a signature example of what makes Kevin Hart so successful. Relive the moment below:

Steve Harvey’s early stand-up

How could we not look back at Steve Harvey’s hilarious stand-up days. Long before his days hosting gigs at Family Feud and Miss Universe, Harvey made his name with hilarious stand-up specials and appearances, working through his sets on shows like Def Comedy Jam, An Evening At the Improv and various late night shows.

Just take his HBO Comedy Half-Hour special, “That’s Deep,” for example. His 1994 set saw the comedian at the beginning of his success, reflecting on his upbringing and youth below the poverty line. “Let me set the record straight, I am 38 years old and I’ve been poor 36 of those years.” Harvey goes on, with the audience in the palm of his hand, to take his experience and turn it into gold, harping on “free” things people will “line up” for when you’re “poor,” including one of his sharpest bits: “Gov’ment cheese.” Check out the clip below:

The hilarious Sheryl Underwood

Before hosting the hit daytime panel series “The Talk” and appearing in various films and televisions shows, Sheryl Underwood also made a name for herself making us all laugh with her comedic talents in stand-up. The comedian was seen on Byron Allen’s “Comics Unleashed,” “Def Comedy Jam” and more.

One of Underwood’s most memorable appearances was on “Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment Stand Up.” Over the years Underwood frequently appeared on the series and even hosted the show, which was an uncensored stand-up comedy showcase for emerging talent. Reacquaint yourself with her rules and tips for women with a “man in love,” circa 2010, below:

Roy Wood Jr.’s run on “The Daily Show”

Last but certainly not least, we’re revisiting Roy Wood Jr. and his masterful run on “The Daily Show.” From 2015 to 2023, Wood Jr. was a correspondent on Comedy Central’s popular late-night show. With his signature comedic flair, the comedian was able to dive headfirst into the biggest political headlines of the last 8 years, specifically throughout the years of the Trump administration.

Wood Jr. also got to serve as guest host of the series for a week in 2023, as the late night show continues to search for a permanent host after Trevor Noah’s exit. Check out a roundup of his best moments of his latest stint on the series below:

