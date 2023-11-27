2023 Soul Train Awards: SZA dominates with multiple wins

Usher, Victoria Monét and more also took home awards on Sunday night.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 25: SZA headlines her "SOS" North American Tour at Scotiabank Arena on February 25, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

Loading the player...

SZA’s reign continues. The 2023 Soul Train Awards returned on Sunday, with the “Kill Bill” singer dominating the night with multiple wins.

Each year, BET’s Soul Train Awards honors the best artists in soul, R&B and hip-hop, with awards in various categories and memorable performances on the night of the ceremony. This year, Keke Palmer hosted the beloved awards show, guiding the audience through a show featuring acts like Janelle Monáe, Coco Jones and more.

SZA headlines her “SOS” North American Tour at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 25, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)

SZA, whose sophomore album “SOS” broke various records since its debut last December, was the big winner of the night. The “Good Days” singer-songwriter took home big awards of the night including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Song of the Year for “Snooze” and Album of the Year with “SOS.” She also took home the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “Snooze.”

SZA’s wins come on the heels of her multiple nominations for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards, leading the pack with nine nominations.

Usher, who is gearing up for his Super Bowl performance, was another big winner of the night, taking home three awards. The hitmaker took home Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, the Certified Soul Award and Best Collaboration for his song “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.

Victoria Monét, who also earned an impressive amount of Grammy nominations earlier this month, took home two Soul Train awards. The “On My Mama” singer won Video of the Year and Best Dance Performance for her latest single.

Coco Jones, who took home Best New Artist, took to the stage with SWV for a performance of her song “Double Back” and the ’90s group’s hit song “Rain.” Palmer also performed, kicking off the show with her new song “Ungorgeous,” while Janelle Monáe performed songs “Champagne Sh*t” and “Float” off her latest album. The “Glass Onion” star won the “Spirit of Soul” award.

Check out the full winner’s list here.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.”