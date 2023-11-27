Watch: Stevie Wonder wants to meet with the White House

The humanitarian and musical icon is requesting to sit down with President Biden to discuss his concern with the White House's Black agenda.

Humanitarian and musical icon Stevie Wonder is requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden. The 25-time Grammy Award winner said he is deeply concerned after witnessing the rollback of critical laws and freedoms long fought for and achieved to level the playing field for Black Americans, including the gutting of the Voting Rights Act and affirmative action. Wonder tells theGrio he is concerned that the Black agenda under the Biden White House is falling to the wayside in the current political climate. When asked by theGrio’s April D. Ryan about Wonder’s concern, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not rule out a meeting with the president but did not provide a definitive answer.

