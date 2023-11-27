Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the Top 3 most problematic couples in Black film?

While we’re rooting for Black love, there are some couples who are better off apart.

Loading the player...

There is something magical about seeing a beautiful brown-skinned couple madly in love on the big screen. However, there are also those couples who make us cringe because they just can’t get it together. Listen in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss some of the most problematic Black couples in film.

