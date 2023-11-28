Ohio man looks to DNA testing to exonerate him

After 40 years behind bars, Samuel Herring hopes that DNA testing clears his name

An Ohio man convicted of crimes he says he didn’t commit hopes DNA testing clears him. Samuel Herring was sentenced to up to 330 years in the 1984 kidnapping and rape of Phyllis Cottle. Herring asked for help from the Ohio Innocence Project, which in turn asked prosecutors for a DNA test. A reporter for The Marshall Project in Cleveland, Mark Puente, joins the show to provide a deeper insight into the case and why DNA testing was not used before.

