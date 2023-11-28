Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, accused of sexual assault in 3 lawsuits, steps down as Revolt chairman

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sued three times by women who say he sexually assaulted them. He settled one lawsuit.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the subject of three civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, has stepped down temporarily as chairman of Revolt TV, the company announced on its Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, pages.

Revolt TV, which focuses on hip-hop culture, distanced itself from the music mogul and three-time Grammy winner in its statement.

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

“While Mr. Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora,” the statement said, in part.

Earlier this month, Combs settled a lawsuit with the singer Cassie, who alleged he was prone to “uncontrollable rage,” beat her, and forced her to have sex with other men. Combs denied the allegations, and both sides said they were happy with an amicable resolution.

Then, one week after he settled the lawsuit with Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, two more women sued him, alleging sexual abuse.

In one suit, Joi Dickerson, who consented to having her name used by the Associated Press, said she was 19 when she met Combs in 1991. She said that Combs drugged her and sexually assaulted her while videotaping the encounter. A second woman accused Combs of sexually assaulting her and, several days later, beating her.

According to Variety, a spokesman for Combs denied the allegations.

“These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit,” the statement read, in part.

