Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 ways you celebrate a major accomplishment?

Alexa, play "Congratulations" by Post Malone. Listen in as two millennials share how they commemorate their big wins.

  |  
Nov 29, 2023
Loading the player...

We know you’ve heard the term “work hard, play hard.” But do you live by it? There’s nothing wrong with rewarding yourself for accomplishing a goal, big or small. Tune in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share how they celebrate major accomplishments.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

Share: 