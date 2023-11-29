Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 ways you celebrate a major accomplishment?

Alexa, play "Congratulations" by Post Malone. Listen in as two millennials share how they commemorate their big wins.

We know you’ve heard the term “work hard, play hard.” But do you live by it? There’s nothing wrong with rewarding yourself for accomplishing a goal, big or small. Tune in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share how they celebrate major accomplishments.

