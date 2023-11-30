Simone Biles doesn’t seem to be having a lot of fun building her dream home

The Olympic gold medalist and her husband, Green Bay Packers player Jonathan Owens, are in the process of building their home in Texas from the ground up.

Building your dream home from the ground up can be time-consuming and frustrating, even for Simone Biles.

People reported that the Olympic gold medalist posted an Instagram update on Nov. 28 about the hurdles she’s experiencing during the construction of the home she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are building in Texas. In a series of Stories, she revealed that developers uncovered issues on the second day of the “trim walk.”

“Yesterday, I was here from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m……,” she wrote on a video moving across the home’s high ceilings. “I thought it was going to be a 30 minute thing bc I had no clue what I was walking into.”

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are building a home from the ground up and she is sharing her frustration with the process. Above, the two attend a 2021 game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers in Houston. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In the following video, she appeared baffled at the changes. “Me confused as fck..” she captioned the image, according to People.

Although it remains unclear what happened during the six-hour construction day, Biles posted another photo Thursday and said she turned to her father and husband for support “bc I panicked!”

Still, she said, she’s made so much improvement and is so proud of herself. “jonathan will deal with the end result oops……..I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things,” Biles added.

Biles also photographed the patterned floor tile of what looks to be a bathroom, expressing frustration about severe yellow stains bordering the grout.

The Texas native’s home improvement report was more optimistic in a Nov. 17 update, where she shared a photo of one of the larger rooms on Instagram.

According to People, Biles flashed a broad smile as she held the keys to the house in one hand in the first frame of a carousel. She turned the shot upward and revealed the intricate base construction work for one of the room’s walls, roof, and enormous sliding doors.

In another photo, she showed a clearer view of the room, with smaller windows erected near the ceiling and larger glass sliding doors put up below.

She then displayed a photograph of a much smaller room with similar sliding doors leading out to a patio and a view of some foliage and a body of water. The carousel also featured a photo of her muddy construction boots next to a pair of black Prada slides.

Biles and Owens, who plays for the NFL’s Green Bay Packers, started their relationship in March 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya. They tied the knot in a Houston courtroom on April 22, 2023, and threw a more extravagant second wedding in Mexico a few weeks later.

Biles admitted to Vogue that “my heart was beating out of my chest” as she prepared to go down the aisle, adding that she had never been more nervous.

“Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream,” Biles told Vogue. “Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy.”

