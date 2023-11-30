Watch: ‘The Hill with April Ryan’ explores the eroding Black agenda in Washington

Catch an all-new episode of “The Hill with April Ryan” every Thursday on theGrio.com and theGrio’s social media platforms.

Loading the player...

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington bureau chief and White House correspondent, April D. Ryan, discusses the upset over the erosion of the Black agenda. TheGrio exclusively reports that musician and activist Stevie Wonder wants to meet with President Joe Biden to address the rollback of Black freedoms. “The Hill” also breaks down the consequences of last week’s court ruling that dilutes the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Ryan rounds out this week’s episode with Christopher Darden, a former prosecutor in the murder trial of O.J. Simpson, running for Los Angeles county judge, and new jack swing singer Al B. Sure going on Capitol Hill to lobby on behalf of organ transplant recipients.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.