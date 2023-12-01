Watch: PrEP can be used by heterosexual women too

Grazell Howard from the Black AIDS Institute breaks down why PrEP commercials seem to only be marketed towards same-gender loving men.

Loading the player...

Today is the 35th commemoration of World AIDS Day, a day dedicated to showing support for people living with HIV and AIDS. According to WorldAIDSDay.org, there are an estimated 38 million people worldwide living with HIV and over the last 40 years, more than 35 million people have died of HIV or an AIDS related illness.

Although Black women are almost 13% of the U.S. population, they account for 42.1% of HIV infection cases in 2019. But when commercials for PrEP, a drug used to prevent the transmission of HIV viruses to partners, seem to only focus on same-gender loving men, how would Black women know that PrEP is for heterosexual women too?

Grazell Howard from the Black AIDS Institute stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to break down what needs to be done to spread better awareness about the drug.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.